Jeff Bezos-backed Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has issued a stark warning about the importance of the U.S. maintaining its lead in chip technology, amid rising tensions with China.

Amodei Urges Safeguarding US Chip Edge

Speaking at the Axios AI+ DC Summit, Amodei highlighted the critical nature of the U.S.’s chip dominance over China, reported Axios on Wednesday. He stated that this might be its only remaining advantage over China.

“It may be the only advantage we have because we’re so far behind on things like munitions, ship building,” Amodei said

“It is mortgaging our future as as a country to to sell these chips to China,” he added.

Amodei’s comments come in the wake of the U.S. government’s plans to allow companies like Nvidia NVDA and AMD AMD to keep selling chips to China, though a share of the revenue would be directed to the government. This move reflects the delicate balance between U.S. security interests and China’s increasing access to American-designed chips, as well as its ongoing pursuit of domestic alternatives.

The Anthropic CEO, however, firmly advocates for prioritizing security interests. “This could control the fate of nations. This could control the future of freedom and democracy,” he stated.

See Also: XRP Whales Offload 200 Million Ahead Of ETF Launch: What Do They Know? – Benzinga

Criticizes Trump Over AI Export Rules

At the same time, Amodei's stance reportedly has placed him in conflict with the Trump administration, more so than other AI CEOs who had largely aligned themselves with the government's position on matters such as export controls.

“I think it could be the single most disastrous national security decision made in this term,” he said.

US Must Outpace China In AI Chips, Says Amodei

The warning from Amodei comes in the wake of China’s ban on its major tech firms from purchasing Nvidia’s AI chips, a move that impacted Nvidia’s stock. This ban is part of China’s broader strategy to bolster its domestic chip industry and reduce reliance on American technology.

China’s efforts to strengthen its chip sector have also included an anti-dumping investigation into the U.S. semiconductor sector. These developments underscore the growing competition between the U.S. and China in the global chip market, further emphasizing the significance of Amodei’s warning.

When asked about reports that Chinese authorities had instructed companies not to purchase Nvidia’s latest chips, Amodei said that despite the dangers of the technology and the need for guardrails, he believed it was crucial for the U.S. to defeat China in this field.

Loading... Loading...

READ NEXT:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.