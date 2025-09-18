Intuit Inc. INTU, the maker of TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, on Thursday reaffirmed its outlook for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2026 at its Investor Day event in Mountain View, California.

Intuit reiterated its first-quarter and full-year fiscal 2026 guidance, in line with forecasts issued on Aug. 21, 2025.

The company expects full-year 2026 revenue between $20.997 billion and $21.186 billion, an increase of about 12% to 13%. GAAP operating income is projected at $5.782 billion to $5.859 billion, up 17% to 19%, while adjusted operating income is seen at $8.611 billion to $8.688 billion, an increase of 14% to 15%.

Also Read: Intuit’s Soft Guidance Shakes Stock, Analysts Bet On TurboTax, AI For Rebound

On a GAAP basis, Intuit forecasts EPS in the range of $15.49 to $15.69, up 13% to 15%. The adjusted EPS is expected to be between $22.98 and $23.18, representing growth of about 14% to 15%.

For fiscal 2026, Intuit expects revenue in its Global Business Solutions segment to grow 14% to 15%. Excluding Mailchimp, the unit is projected to rise 15.5% to 16.5%.

Consumer revenue is forecast to increase 8% to 9%, including 8% growth at TurboTax, 10% to 13% growth at Credit Karma, and 2% to 3% growth at ProTax.

The company expects first-quarter revenue to grow about 14% to 15%. The GAAP earnings per share are projected at $1.19 to $1.26, while adjusted diluted EPS is forecast between $3.05 and $3.12.

Sasan Goodarzi, Intuit’s chief executive officer, said, “Our years of investment in data, data services, AI, and human expertise, coupled with strong execution, allow us to operate with the speed of a startup at a global scale. We’re leading the disruption in the AI era, powering prosperity for consumers, businesses, and accountants and delivering sustained growth for years to come.”

Price Action: INTU shares were trading higher by 2.59% to $679.84 at last check Thursday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

AI Swipe-Off: Can Match’s Algorithm Edge Out Bumble’s Buzz?

Photo via Shutterstock