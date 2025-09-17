Lyft Finds Its Robotaxi Mojo—But Uber's Still In The Fast Lane

Lyft Inc. LYFT just scored a 10% stock pop on its first robotaxi deal with Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Waymo. It's a headline win, but in a market where Uber Technologies Inc UBER is worth 25 times more, the bigger question is whether Lyft just found a new growth engine—or merely a momentary spark.

Track LYFT stock here.

Lyft's Robotaxi Boost

Under the partnership, riders in Nashville will be able to hail Waymo cars either through the Waymo One app or Lyft's platform, which will gradually add the fleet. Lyft isn't just piggybacking—it will handle fleet management, maintenance, and depot operations in the city.

For Lyft, this is more than an experiment; it's a bid to carve relevance in an industry where autonomous cars are no longer science fiction. Waymo has already logged over 10 million paid rides across Phoenix, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, and Atlanta, putting it far ahead of rivals like Tesla Inc TSLA and Amazon.com Inc's AMZN Zoox. By plugging into that momentum, Lyft gets the growth engine it badly needs.

Read Also: Waymo’s Expansion Spooks Uber — Is Lyft The Smarter AV Play?

Uber's Global Chessboard

Uber, meanwhile, has not been sitting idle. It already teamed up with Waymo in Atlanta and Austin and is now working with Baidu Inc. BIDU to push robotaxis into Asia and the Middle East.

Its $200 billion market cap gives it far more financial muscle than Lyft to scale and experiment. While Lyft is calling the Nashville tie-up "formative," Uber is playing global chess, positioning itself for dominance in international robotaxi markets that could dwarf U.S. cities in demand.

Lyft may have scored a headline win, but Uber's breadth still makes it the heavyweight.

Lyft's Waymo deal is a rare shot of adrenaline for a company fighting to prove it's not destined to be a perpetual No. 2. The Nashville launch will show whether robotaxis can genuinely accelerate Lyft's growth, as CEO David Risher suggests, or whether Uber's global reach will continue to make Lyft's victories feel like minor detours on a much longer road.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock