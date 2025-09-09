Twitter And Reddit Feeling Fake? Sam Altman Has A Theory About What's Going On

As developers flock to OpenAI's Codex over Anthropic's Claude, CEO Sam Altman has raised alarms about AI-driven hype cycles, bots and the growing sense that online discourse "feels very fake."

Altman Says AI Social Feels Manipulated

On Monday, Altman took to X, formerly Twitter, to say that reading discussions about AI now feels "very fake," even when the momentum is real.

"I assume it's all fake/bots, even though in this case I know Codex growth is really strong and the trend here is real," Altman said.

He cited multiple factors — real users adopting "LLM-speak," social media platforms pushing engagement and astroturfing from rival companies — but admitted the net effect was unsettling.

"AI Twitter/AI Reddit feels very fake in a way it really didn't a year or two ago," Altman wrote.

Codex Gains Traction Over Claude

Altman also shared a screenshot from Reddit's r/ClaudeCode community, where several highly upvoted posts praised Codex, OpenAI's coding model, while criticizing Anthropic's Claude.

One user said they abandoned Claude after months of use, citing frustration with too much prompt engineering and praising Codex's ability to track long coding sessions.

Another described Codex diagnosing and fixing a Grafana bug, patching the container, and even suggesting a pull request — far beyond what Claude had offered.

Others noted that Codex's reliability and workflow integration felt closer to production-ready tools, while Claude lagged.

Codex is OpenAI's set of AI tools that help developers code faster by handling some tasks through smart cloud and local assistants.

‘Dead Internet' Concerns And Musk Feud

Altman's comments build on his earlier warnings about the "dead internet theory," which suggests bots and algorithmic content are overtaking human interaction online.

"I never took the dead internet theory that seriously but it seems like there are really a lot of LLM-run Twitter accounts now," Altman said last week.

His critique also plays into his ongoing feud with Elon Musk's AI venture, xAI. Altman has accused Musk of manipulating X to favor his projects, while Musk has countered with claims that Apple Inc. AAPL tilts App Store rankings toward OpenAI.

New Partnership Marks OpenAI's Push Into Custom AI Chips

Meanwhile, OpenAI has reportedly begun mass production of its first proprietary AI chip next year in partnership with Broadcom Inc. AVGO, reducing reliance on Nvidia Corporation NVDA.

Broadcom CEO Hock Tan revealed a new $10 billion customer order during the company's earnings call, with the Financial Times identifying OpenAI as the client.

The deal is expected to drive strong chip shipment growth in 2026.

