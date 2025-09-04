Sam Altman Warns Of AI Bot Surge On Elon Musk's X, Revives 'Dead Internet' Fears As Feud With xAI Escalates

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman raised concerns on Wednesday about the growing presence of artificial intelligence-generated accounts on Elon Musk‘s X platform, signaling potential implications for social media authenticity and AI deployment strategies.

Altman Cites “Dead Internet Theory” Concerns

Altman posted on X: “i never took the dead internet theory that seriously but it seems like there are really a lot of LLM-run twitter accounts now.” The statement references a conspiracy theory suggesting that since 2016, the internet has become predominantly bot-driven with algorithmically manipulated content.

The warning comes amid escalating tensions between Altman’s OpenAI and Musk’s competing AI venture xAI, founded in 2023. Both companies are vying for market dominance in the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence sector.

Altman escalated his feud with Musk in August, accusing him of using X to advance his own interests and harm rivals. The jab followed Musk's claim that Apple manipulates App Store rankings to favor OpenAI. Altman countered that Musk himself allegedly manipulates X.

Ongoing Feud Impacts AI Market Competition

The comment adds fuel to an existing dispute between the tech leaders. In June, Altman accused Musk of attempting to derail OpenAI’s $500 billion “Stargate” data center project by lobbying government officials. Musk responded by calling Altman “Scam Altman” on his platform.

OpenAI is reportedly exploring the creation of a social media competitor to X. The potential platform could challenge X’s market position while reducing OpenAI’s reliance on competitor-controlled social channels.

Legal Battles Intensify AI Sector Rivalry

The competition has extended into courtrooms. In August, xAI sued former employee Xuechen Li, alleging he stole secrets related to the Grok chatbot before joining OpenAI. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and highlights fierce talent competition in the AI industry.

