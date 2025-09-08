Broadcom logo on smartphone screen digital background.
September 8, 2025 10:17 AM 2 min read

Broadcom Ramps Up AI Ambitions With High-Stakes OpenAI Deal

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Broadcom AVGO has evolved from a smartphone component supplier into a major player in artificial intelligence chips and networking solutions, capitalizing on rising demand from tech giants building large-scale data centers. The stock gained attention Monday following reports of its partnership with OpenAI.

The collaboration, first reported by the Financial Times, involves Broadcom developing custom AI chips to alleviate the processor shortages that have hindered the rollout of new ChatGPT models.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had previously flagged the GPU shortage in February as a key bottleneck delaying ChatGPT-4.5. Broadcom confirmed the agreement during its earnings call, disclosing a $10 billion one-time order from its new customer, which people familiar with the matter identified as OpenAI.

Also Read: Broadcom Shares Drop as Marvell’s Cautious Forecast and Analyst Downgrades Weigh on AI Chip Sector

The announcement propelled Broadcom shares up nearly 11% on Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Year-to-date, Broadcom stock has surged more than 44%. The OpenAI partnership complements the company’s broader strategy to secure computing power, which includes a $30 billion annual data center deal with Oracle ORCL, contracts with Alphabet’s GOOGL GOOG Google, and construction of its own Stargate facility.

Broadcom CEO Hock Tan described the new orders as generating “immediate and pretty substantial demand,” revising the company’s fiscal 2026 AI revenue outlook upward from prior projections of 50%–60% growth, Bloomberg reported.

Analysts expect the chips will allow OpenAI to reduce dependence on Nvidia NVDA while optimizing processors for its proprietary models. Bloomberg noted the two companies are also collaborating on an inference chip designed for post-training AI applications.

Financially, Broadcom’s AI semiconductor sales reached $5.2 billion in the most recent quarter and are projected to hit $6.2 billion in the fourth quarter. Overall revenue climbed 22% year-over-year to nearly $16 billion, surpassing analyst expectations. Tan also confirmed he will remain CEO through at least 2030.

Price Action: AVGO stock is trading higher by 5.68% to $353.91 at last check Monday.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AVGO Logo
AVGOBroadcom Inc
$352.265.19%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
94.60
Growth
34.80
Quality
90.81
Value
6.04
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
GOOG Logo
GOOGAlphabet Inc
$237.591.03%
GOOGL Logo
GOOGLAlphabet Inc
$237.260.96%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$170.261.94%
ORCL Logo
ORCLOracle Corp
$238.582.48%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved