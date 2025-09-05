Ross Gerber Slams 'Pathetic' Robotics Push, Says 'Make Me A Flying Car:' 'Trillions Invested For This…'

Gerber Kawasaki's co-founder Ross Gerber has slammed the tech industry's robotics push as more companies unveil humanoid robot prototypes.

Ross Gerber Calls Autonomous Humanoid Robots ‘Pathetic'

Quoting a post by robotics company Figure AI, which showcased a humanoid robot created by the company putting the dishes away autonomously, the investor shared his thoughts on social media platform X on Thursday.

"I'm sorry but if this is the future. It's pathetic," Gerber said, questioning whether tech companies were making robots to clean dishes. "Trillions invested for this… no thanks," He said. Gerber then shared that tech companies should instead focus on making "a flying car" or a smartphone with good battery life that "works all day."

Xpeng’s Flying Cars, Tesla’s Flying Cybertruck

Companies like Xpeng Inc. XPEV unveiled plans to mass-produce flying cars by 2026, with the company’s “land aircraft carrier” having completed its first test flight and secured approximately 3,000 intended orders.

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk had also teased a possible flying Cybertruck via a post on social media, “Maybe Tesla should make this,” Musk had said in the post.

Tesla Shows Off Optimus Robot, Master Plan IV

Tesla TSLA also showed off its Optimus robot in a post shared on social media by Salesforce Inc. CRM CEO Marc Benioff, who hailed Musk's work in the field.

Tesla also recently released its Master Plan IV, which is the company's roadmap for the future. The fourth iteration of the master plan focused heavily on artificial intelligence and Robotics.

Musk also said that the company's Optimus line of humanoid robots will make up for over 80% of Tesla's value in the future. Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI, also invested over $40 billion in its Memphis data center hosting the Colossus 1 Supercomputer.

