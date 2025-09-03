Marc Benioff Visits Elon Musk, Hails Tesla CEO's Robotics Push Amid AGI Criticism

Salesforce Inc. CRM CEO Marc Benioff has hailed Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk over the latter's work with the EV giant.

‘The Boys Are Back In Town,' Says Marc Benioff

Taking to the social media platform X on Tuesday, Benioff shared a picture of himself and Musk posing with a Tesla Optimus Robot. "The boys are back in town!" Benioff said, calling Musk's work with Tesla "Just inspiring."

"Amazing what Elon Musk is doing to create the future," Benioff said, hailing Tesla's recent push towards AI.

Marc Benioff's Doubts Over AGI

The post comes as Benioff has expressed doubts over AGI or Artificial General Intelligence, which is used to describe artificial intelligence models that could surpass human intellect.

Benioff recently said that everyone has "been sold hypnosis" around the future applications of AI technology. Salesforce is also gearing up for its second-quarter earnings call, as analysts expect an uptick in revenue.

Tesla's Master Plan IV, Elon Musk's Optimus Prediction

Meanwhile, Tesla released its Master Plan IV recently. The Master Plan is Tesla's roadmap for the company's future endeavors, outlining goals the automaker hopes to achieve in the years to come.

With Master Plan IV, Tesla is pushing towards artificial intelligence and robotics as the company's main goal. Recently, Musk also made a bold prediction that Tesla's Optimus line of humanoid robots will make up over 80% of the EV giant's value in the future.

Elon Musk's $40 Billion AI Investment, Apple And OpenAI Lawsuit

In line with the artificial intelligence push, xAI, the artificial intelligence company owned by Musk, invested over $40 billion in the Memphis data center, which hosts the company's Colossus 1 Supercomputer and is responsible for training xAI's artificial intelligence model Grok.

Speaking of which, xAI has filed a lawsuit against Apple Inc. AAPL and OpenAI, over alleged favoritism of the artificial intelligence model ChatGPT over Grok and other competitors in the App Store. xAI has sought billions in damages.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock