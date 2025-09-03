Marvell Technology MRVL said Tuesday its Structera Compute Express Link (CXL) memory-expansion controllers and near-memory compute accelerators have successfully completed interoperability testing, marking a key milestone for the product line.

The Structera platform is now verified to work with DDR4 and DDR5 memory from Micron Technology MU, Samsung Electronics SSNLF, and SK Hynix, as well as with the industry’s two dominant CPU architectures: Advanced Micro Devices’ AMD EPYC processors and Intel’s INTC 5th Gen Xeon Scalable platforms.

The achievement makes Structera the only CXL 2.0 product family to clear interoperability testing across all three major memory vendors and the leading CPU providers.

Marvell said this breadth of compatibility offers original equipment manufacturers and cloud providers greater flexibility in system design while strengthening supply chain resilience.

To broaden adoption further, the company is also making Structera intellectual property available for integration into custom silicon designs.

Analysts Split On Growth Outlook

Marvell Technology has shed 42% of its market value so far this year, with shares under renewed pressure following a strong second-quarter report that was overshadowed by a weaker-than-expected forecast for the third quarter. The disappointing outlook prompted several Wall Street analysts to cut their price forecasts.

Kevin Cassidy of Rosenblatt Securities attributed the revenue miss to adjustments in data center ASIC shipments, though he noted that earnings exceeded expectations. Cassidy pointed out that while the company trimmed its fiscal 2027 revenue forecast, Marvell’s pipeline of 18 new ASIC programs remains a key growth driver.

Harlan Sur of JPMorgan highlighted resilient consumer demand, which helped cushion softness in the data center and carrier businesses. He acknowledged near-term volatility but emphasized longer-term momentum, citing custom ASIC initiatives with Amazon.com AMZN and Microsoft MSFT as strategic tailwinds.

Goldman Sachs analyst James Schneider took a more cautious stance, saying Marvell’s subdued guidance underscored limited short-term traction in its custom silicon business. He flagged slower growth and content loss at Amazon, even as Microsoft gears up for its own custom chip ramp.

Price Action: MRVL stock is trading higher by 0.17% to $64.71 premarket at last check Wednesday.

