Tesla Sales Surge 24% In Norway Defying European Decline, Elon Musk's Dip In Popularity

Tesla Inc. TSLA sales surged in Norway during the first half of the year despite a slump across other markets in Europe amid Elon Musk‘s dip in popularity due to his close ties with the Trump administration.

‘Norway Helped Build Tesla'

The company recorded a 24% YTD surge in the country with a population of 5.5 million, Reuters reported on Thursday. Tesla registered over 13,039 units in Norway during the first half of the year, up from 10,498 units it registered during the same period last year.

Tesla has been in the Norwegian market for over 12 years and was the first country outside North America where Musk's EV giant introduced the Model S in 2013, as well as the first country where Tesla established its Supercharger network.

"In many ways, you could say Norway helped build Tesla. Everyone in Norway knows someone who owns a Tesla. It’s more personal,” said Christina Bu, an expert cited in the report.

Tesla's European Decline, Norway Sales Previously Bucked The Trend Too

The news comes as the company has been reporting double-digit declines in sales across countries like Sweden, France and Denmark, with sales in Sweden falling over 88%.

Tesla's sales in the UK also fell, with the company delivering over 987 units in the country during July, which illustrated a 60% fall compared to July 2024, while rival BYD Co. Ltd. BYDDY BYDDF grew more than 300%.

However, this isn't the first time Norwegian sales have offered relief to Tesla as the company also recorded a 213% surge in the country during May, built on the back of the refreshed Model Y.

Global EV Sales Surge, China Records Impressive Growth

Meanwhile, Global EV sales in July crossed 1.6 million units, with China recording an impressive 50% EV penetration in the country's automotive sector. Europe also recorded a 30% YTD EV sales surge in the region.

