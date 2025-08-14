Elon Musk-MAGA Reunion On The Cards? JD Vance Says They Would Let Tesla CEO Back In

Despite relations between Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk and President Donald Trump remaining tense, a possible Musk-MAGA reunion could be on the cards as Vice President JD Vance signaled the contingent would take him back.

Reuniting The Trump Election Campaign Gang

"My hope is that by the time of the midterms, he’s kind of come back into the fold," Vance, in an interview, had expressed his thoughts on Musk coming back into the MAGA contingent, Business Insider reported on Wednesday.

Prominent figures within MAGA have been urging a reconciliation between Musk and MAGA, maintaining that Musk's support as well as financial contributions were a crucial factor in Trump's victory last year, the report suggests.

"It is time for MAGA to mend fences with Elon Musk for the greater good of saving the country and winning the midterm elections," Roger Stone, a MAGA-aligned political strategist cited in the report, said.

Musk's Occasional Support For Donald Trump Camp

Despite sour relations, Musk has offered his support to Trump, with the billionaire donating over $15 million to the GOP as late as June, the report suggests. Musk also praised Vance in a post on social media platform X, calling the vice president a "good guy."

Besides this, the billionaire had also defended Trump, after attacking the president over the Jefferey Epstein Client List row, calling reports in the media about Trump's alleged letter to the sex offender fake.

Trump's Anti-EV Policies, SpaceX Omitted From Golden Dome?

The news comes as Trump's axing of the $7,500 Federal EV credit, as well as relaxing CAFE norms, could hurt Musk's businesses as Tesla sales continue to dwindle across the globe.

Besides, in another blow to all-electric mobility, Trump's EPA proposed rescinding the 2009 Endangerment Finding, the foundation of the U.S.'s major climate action laws and emissions standards. Rescinding the finding could take away legal pressure on automakers to keep emissions in check.

Elsewhere, the Pentagon recently unveiled details about Trump's ambitious Golden Dome missile defense system, highlighting key workings of the project. Interestingly, the briefing did not mention SpaceX, which was once a frontrunner for key contracts within the project.

