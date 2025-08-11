Elon Musk Threatens Immediate Legal Action Against Apple Over Antitrust Violations, Alleges iPhone Maker Favors OpenAI

Elon Musk has threatened Apple Inc. AAPL with immediate legal action, accusing the tech giant of antitrust violations after allegedly suppressing his AI venture xAI's Grok app in favor of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Musk Accuses Apple Of Antitrust Violations

On Monday, Musk took to X, formerly Twitter, to accuse Apple of deliberately making it impossible for any AI company other than OpenAI to reach the top of the App Store rankings.

“Apple is behaving in a manner that makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store, which is an unequivocal antitrust violation,” Musk said, adding, "xAI will take immediate legal action."

In another post, he also questioned why Apple continues to exclude both his companies: the social media platform X and the Grok app by xAI from the "Must Have" section of the App Store, despite their high rankings.

Musk pointed out that X is the top news app globally and Grok is currently ranked #5 among all apps. "Are you playing politics? What gives? Inquiring minds want to know," he asked.

Apple did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Musk Alleged Favoritism Toward OpenAI, But Sam Altman Fires Back

Musk’s accusations come in the wake of Apple's deepening partnership with OpenAI, which saw the integration of ChatGPT into Apple's ecosystem for iPhones, iPads and Macs.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman dismissed Musk's favoritism accusation, calling it "remarkable" and alleging that Musk has manipulated X to advance his own businesses while undermining rivals and individuals he dislikes.

Notably, Musk, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015 and left it in 2018 over some differences, has previously stated that if Apple fully integrated ChatGPT at the OS level, his companies, including Tesla Inc. TSLA, would no longer use Apple devices due to security concerns.

Earlier this year, a Musk-led consortium of investors made a $97.4 billion bid to take control of OpenAI, but the attempt was unsuccessful.

Price Action: On Monday, Apple shares fell 0.83%, with an additional 0.38% decline in after-hours trading to $226.32 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that AAPL still maintains a strong upward trend across short, medium and long-term periods. Additional performance details are available here.

