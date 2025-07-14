Will Your Tesla Car Support Grok? Only These Vehicles Will Be Able To Run Elon Musk-Led xAI's Latest AI Model

Tesla Inc. TSLA will introduce Elon Musk-led artificial intelligence company xAI's Artificial Intelligence model Grok to select models of the Tesla line-up in the U.S.

What Happened: The EV giant will roll out Grok on select Tesla vehicles. Influencer Sawyer Merritt took to social media platform X on Sunday to outline the criteria for running Grok.

"For now, it’ll only be available to Teslas in the U.S. and with cars that have an AMD Ryzen chip," the influencer said in his post. He also outlined that users can check the settings menu on their Tesla to see what chip their cars are running.

"Teslas with Intel chips won’t be able to use Grok," Merritt added in the post. Grok will also be available in multiple voices, but it won't be able to issue commands to the vehicle, Merritt said.

Why It Matters: The news comes in as there has been considerable buzz around Musk exploring options to merge xAI with Tesla and SpaceX. Investor Chamath Palihapitiya thinks such a merger would be "logical."

Amid the rumblings of a merger, Musk took to social media to tease the "most epic demo" by Tesla towards the end of the year. The post could hint at possible developments with Tesla's Optimus robot or even the Cybercab.

Elsewhere, Musk's feud with President Donald Trump continues as the billionaire attacked Trump again over the Jeffrey Epstein client files row, claiming that the President wants everyone to "forget" about the case.

