BYD, Xpeng Lead Chinese EV Surge In Europe As Market Share Hits 10.6% Despite Tariffs: Report

Chinese EV companies secured over 10.6% of Europe's total EV market share in June despite tariffs imposed by the European Union last year.

What Happened: The figure is the highest since last year's 11.1% market share in June, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing data from Dataforce.

The data includes countries like Norway and Switzerland. However, the market share remains modest, the report said. "In the electric car market, European protectionism worked," Julian Litzinger, an analyst cited in the report, said.

The report suggests that import duties vary by producer and include Chinese-made EVs by companies like Tesla Inc. TSLA and Volkswagen Group AG VLKAF.

However, companies like BYD Co. Ltd. BYDDY BYDDF experienced success with EVs as well as Hybrid products like the Seal U SUV, which has put BYD in the upper end of sales charts, the report said.

BYD experienced a 132% jump in EV sales while Xpeng Inc. XPEV recorded a 328% surge in sales, the report suggests.

Why It Matters: The news comes as Europe saw a 14.5% surge in EV sales during June, with Germany recording over 47,163 EV units sold during that month.

This also coincides with BYD making inroads into Europe, with the company's luxury subsidiary, Yangwang, as well as Denza, gearing up for European debuts next year.

Elsewhere, multiple Chinese manufacturers, including Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. GELYF and Neta have been accused of inflating sales figures by insuring vehicles before they reach customers.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock