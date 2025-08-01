Ross Gerber Slams Tesla Over Robotaxi's 'Wild Exaggerations,' Calls Supervised FSD An 'Oxymoron'

Gerber Kawasaki's co-founder, Ross Gerber, has slammed Tesla Inc.'s TSLA Robotaxi operations as the company recently launched a ride-hailing service in the San Francisco Bay Area.

What Happened: Gerber took to social media platform X on Thursday to share his thoughts. The investor said it was "silly" to call the service "Tesla Robotaxi," before adding that Elon Musk's EV giant was facing some "pretty potentially damaging cases" in the courts over FSD or Full Self-Driving technology.

"Tesla should consider calling things by the right names. Not wild exaggerations," the investor said.

Gerber also made a separate post on X, calling out Tesla's Supervised Full Self-Driving technology. "Supervised Full Self Driving" is an oxymoron," Gerber said.

Why It Matters: Tesla recently announced the company was rolling out its ride-hailing service in the San Francisco Bay Area. However, Tesla did not mention Robotaxis in the announcement.

This announcement comes at a time when Musk had laid out an ambitious target of serving over half the U.S. population with Tesla Robotaxis by the end of 2025, during the company's second-quarter earnings call with investors.

Elsewhere, Morgan Stanley recently published a report where analysts predict that the autonomous driving market in the U.S. would be worth $200 billion by the year 2030.

