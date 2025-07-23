Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL reported financial results for the second quarter after the market close on Wednesday. Here’s a look at the key details from the period.

Q2 Earnings: Google parent Alphabet reported second-quarter revenue of $96.43 billion, beating analyst estimates of $93.72 billion. The company reported second-quarter earnings of $2.31 per share, beating estimates of $2.16 per share.

Alphabet has now exceeded analyst expectations on the top and bottom lines in 10 straight quarters, according to Benzinga Pro.

Alphabet’s earnings per share were up 22% year-over-year. Total revenue was up 14% year-over-year, driven by “robust momentum” across the business. Here’s a breakdown of revenue by category:

Google Search : $54.19 billion, up from $48.51 billion year-over-year

: $54.19 billion, up from $48.51 billion year-over-year YouTube Advertising: $9.8 billion, up from $8.66 billion year-over-year

$9.8 billion, up from $8.66 billion year-over-year Google Cloud: $13.62 billion, up from $10.35 billion year-over-year

$13.62 billion, up from $10.35 billion year-over-year Google Advertising: $71.34 billion, up from $64.62 billion year-over-year

Alphabet ended the quarter with approximately $95.15 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

“We are leading at the frontier of AI and shipping at an incredible pace. AI is positively impacting every part of the business, driving strong momentum. Search delivered double-digit revenue growth, and our new features, like AI Overviews and AI Mode, are performing well,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet.

“We continue to see strong performance in YouTube as well as subscription offerings. And Cloud had strong growth in revenues, backlog and profitability. Its annual revenue run-rate is now more than $50 billion.”

Alphabet increased its capital expenditures outlook for 2025 to approximately $85 billion due to “strong and growing demand” for cloud products and services.

Company executives will further discuss the quarter on a call with investors and analysts at 4:30 p.m. ET.

GOOG Price Action: Alphabet shares were down 1.82% in after-hours, trading at $186.77 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

