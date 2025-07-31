Apple Q3 Earnings: Revenue, EPS Smash Estimates As iPhone Sales Jump, Active Installed Base Reaches New Highs

Apple Inc AAPL reported third-quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday. Here’s a look at the key details from the tech giant’s report.

Q3 Earnings: Apple reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of $94 billion, beating analyst estimates of $89.04 billion. The iPhone maker reported third-quarter earnings of $1.57 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.42 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was up 10% year-over-year, and earnings per share climbed 12% year-over-year. Americas sales totaled $41.2 billion in the quarter, Europe sales came in at $24.01 billion, Greater China sales were approximately $15.37 billion, Japan sales totaled $5.78 billion and the rest of Asia Pacific sales were $7.67 billion.

Apple noted that its active installed base of devices once again reached new all-time highs across all products and geographic segments. The company attributed the growth to high levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Products revenue came in at $66.61 billion, up from $61.56 billion year-over-year. Services revenue totaled $27.42 billion, up from $24.21 billion year-over-year. Here's a breakdown of product sales by category:

iPhone: $44.58 billion, versus $39.3 billion last year

$44.58 billion, versus $39.3 billion last year Mac: $8.05 billion, versus $7.01 billion last year

$8.05 billion, versus $7.01 billion last year iPad: $6.58 billion, versus $7.16 billion last year

$6.58 billion, versus $7.16 billion last year Wearables, Home and Accessories: $7.4 billion, versus $8.1 billion last year

“Today Apple is proud to report a June quarter revenue record with double-digit growth in iPhone, Mac and Services and growth around the world, in every geographic segment,” said Tim Cook, CEO of Apple.

“At WWDC25, we were excited to introduce a beautiful new software design that extends across all of our platforms, and we announced even more great Apple Intelligence features.”

Apple ended the quarter with $36.27 billion in cash and cash equivalents. The company’s board declared a quarterly cash dividend of 26 cents per share, payable on Aug. 14 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 11.

Apple has an earnings call scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. A link to the third-quarter call can be found below. The company tends to provide commentary on the call on how it generally expects its different product lines to perform over the coming months.

AAPL Price Action: Apple shares were up 3% in after-hours, trading at $213.79 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

