Li Auto LI shares gave up their earlier gains on Tuesday following the official launch of its new six-seat battery electric vehicle (BEV) family SUV, the Li i8.

Despite marking a significant expansion of the company’s EV portfolio and showcasing advanced technology, the announcement failed to sustain the stock’s recent upward momentum.

The company announced that it had officially launched the Li i8, a six-seat battery electric family SUV that redefines family mobility by blending off-road capability, sedan-like handling, and MPV-level comfort.

This marks a bold expansion of the company’s EV lineup, with deliveries set to begin on August 20, 2025. Built on Li Auto’s new high-voltage BEV platform, the Li i8 features an in-house electric drive system, 5C supercharging battery packs with up to 720 km CLTC range, and access to the largest supercharging network among Chinese automakers.

The SUV supports ultra-fast charging, adding 500 km in just 10 minutes. Li Auto engineered the Li i8 with advanced safety systems, including multi-path energy absorption structures, LiDAR sensors, and AES technology.

All trims also feature high-level assisted driving systems, Li AD Pro and Li AD Max, powered by Horizon Robotics and Nvidia NVDA chips. The Max trim will also debut Li Auto’s proprietary VLA driver model with AI-powered reasoning and memory.

Inside, the Li i8 delivers a smart, spacious, yacht-inspired cabin equipped with the intelligent Li Xiang Tong Xue Agent. Powered by MindGPT, the agent can operate nearly all vehicle functions, execute complex tasks like scanning QR codes or food pickups, and adapt to individual users with Face ID and personalized memory.

Li Auto also announced a brand upgrade, pledging to create high-quality, private in-car spaces for families.

However, the excitement surrounding the new model contrasts with a slowdown in the company’s overall performance. Li Auto reported a year-over-year decline in June 2025 deliveries, which totaled 36,279 units, a 24.1% decrease amid intensifying competition in China’s electric vehicle market. Despite this, the company managed to surpass its revised second-quarter guidance, delivering 111,074 vehicles, a modest 2.4% increase from the same period last year.

Li Auto had lowered its second-quarter forecast in late June, citing temporary disruptions caused by sales system upgrades. Nonetheless, it outperformed expectations, with cumulative deliveries reaching 1.34 million by the end of June.

The recent slowdown in deliveries and heightened competitive pressures coincide with the market entry of more affordable electric SUVs, notably Xiaomi’s XIACY YU7. This has intensified pricing and market share battles across China’s dynamic EV landscape, impacting established players like Tesla TSLA and Li Auto alike.

Price Action: LI stock is trading lower by 5.75% to $27.50 at last check on Tuesday.

