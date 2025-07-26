July 26, 2025 4:29 AM 2 min read

Trump's $151 Billion 'Golden Dome' Shield Program Will Soon Open Bidding For Defense Tech Giants, Startups: Report

by Ananya Gairola Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

The Donald Trump administration is preparing to launch one of the most expensive defense initiatives in U.S. history, kicking off a $151 billion procurement drive for its "Golden Dome" missile shield.

What Happened: On Friday, the U.S. Missile Defense Agency said it would soon invite proposals for an "advanced, multi-domain defense system" under the project officially known as Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense, or SHIELD, reported the Financial Times.

The 10-year plan seeks to fund a sweeping array of contracts covering research and development, cybersecurity and the design and deployment of systems capable of defending against ballistic, hypersonic, and cruise missile threats.

Trump has pledged $175 billion toward the Golden Dome initiative, modeled loosely on Israel's Iron Dome and vowed to have it operational within three years.

See Also: Elon Musk, Richest Man Alive, Is Asked How He Feels About Being Labeled ‘Evil Billionaire' — ‘It's Not Like I've Got Some Massive Cash Balance'

Why It's Important: On the same day, Booz Allen Hamilton Corp. BAH CEO Horacio Rozanski told analysts the firm "can play a variety of roles" and is "participating in the procurement process as it ramps up."

During its second-quarter earnings call on Thursday, L3Harris Technologies Inc. LHX also said that the company is preparing to deploy 40 to 45 Hypersonic Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor (HBTSS) satellites, which are vital to the Golden Dome missile defense system.

Major defense contractors—Northrop Grumman Corp. NOX, RTX Corp. RTX and Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT—have also signaled interest.

While Trump's initial defense bill allocates just $25 billion toward the project, the Congressional Budget Office estimates a full-scale missile shield could cost up to $542 billion over 20 years, the report stated.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

If executed, the plan could trigger a massive windfall for aerospace firms and defense startups alike, with Elon Musk's SpaceX—despite recent tensions with the administration—well-positioned to secure satellite launch contracts.

The Golden Dome project marks a dramatic expansion of U.S. homeland defense ambitions, potentially reshaping military procurement and creating new frontiers for defense technology and private-sector collaboration.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that Booz Allen Hamilton Corp is showing strong upward momentum in the short and medium term, but exhibits a downward trend over the long term. Additional performance metrics can be found here.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock

BAH Logo
BAHBooz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp
$113.00-1.84%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
17.96
Growth
47.84
Quality
N/A
Value
39.79
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
LHX Logo
LHXL3Harris Technologies Inc
$270.60-0.96%
LMT Logo
LMTLockheed Martin Corp
$422.320.42%
RTX Logo
RTXRTX Corp
$157.111.22%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
News
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved