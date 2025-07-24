L3Harris Q2 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Beat, Raised Guidance — 'Clear Inflection Point'

- L3Harris reports second-quarter revenue of $5.43 billion, beating analyst estimates of $5.32 billion.
- L3Harris reports second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.78 per share, beating estimates of $2.49 per share.
L3Harris Technologies Inc LHX reported second-quarter financial results before the market open on Thursday. Here’s a look at the key details from the report.
What To Know: L3Harris reported second-quarter revenue of $5.43 billion, beating analyst estimates of $5.32 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The defense contractor reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.78 per share, beating estimates of $2.49 per share.
Total revenue was up 2% year-over-year. Here’s a breakdown of revenue by category:
- Communication Systems: $1.38 billion
- Integrated Missions Systems: $1.62 billion
- Space and Airborne Systems$ $1.79 billion
- Aerojet Rocketdyne: $698 million
L3Harris had total orders of $8.3 billion in the second quarter. The company ended the period with $482 million in cash and cash equivalents.
“We delivered impressive second-quarter results, led by a record book-to-bill of 1.5x, solid organic growth, and year-over-year adjusted segment operating margin expansion for the seventh consecutive quarter,” said Christopher Kubasik, chair and CEO and L3Harris Technologies.
“This marks a clear inflection point, with our strongest top-line growth in six quarters and meaningful progress towards our 2026 Financial Framework.”
Guidance: L3Harris raised its full-year 2025 revenue outlook from a range of $21.4 billion to $21.7 billion to approximately $21.75 billion versus estimates of $21.56 billion. The company also raised its full-year adjusted earnings guidance from a range of $10.30 to $10.50 per share to a new range of $10.40 to $10.60 per share versus estimates of $10.49 per share.
LHX Price Action: L3Harris Technologies shares were up 1.21% at $272.85 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.
