Every Time Musk Ships A Tesla, These EV Sidekicks Quietly Profit

- Tesla’s supply chain allies like ON, Albemarle and Panasonic are emerging as stealth winners in EV boom.
- Tariffs and tech shifts could boost U.S.-aligned suppliers as Tesla leans into localization and autonomy ambitions.
- Up Next: Get 5 Dark Horse Stocks Wall Street Is Quietly Loading Up On
Tesla Inc TSLA is Elon Musk's high-voltage headline machine — but behind every Model Y shipped are a dozen quiet gainers powering the EV push. As Musk teases robotaxis and self-driving breakthroughs, the real alpha might lie with the companies that enable him.
Track TSLA’s stock movements here.
Take ON Semiconductor Corp ON, a leader in silicon carbide chips critical for EV efficiency. Tesla has leaned heavily on silicon carbide to improve performance in its vehicles, and ON is a key supplier riding that adoption wave.
Then there's Albemarle Corp ALB, a lithium giant that remains tied to Tesla's battery ambitions. Despite lithium price volatility, Albemarle's scale and long-term contracts keep it front and center in the EV battery narrative.
Panasonic Holdings Corp PCRFY may not be flashy, but it’s been a reliable battery partner for Tesla since the Gigafactory days. With tariffs on Chinese battery imports tightening, Panasonic's U.S.-based cell production could become even more strategically valuable.
Read Also: Musk’s Warning Could Spoil Tesla’s Buy-The-Dip Moment
As the U.S. and EU slap new tariffs on China-sourced EV parts and batteries, Tesla could increasingly pivot to North American or friend-shored supply. That's where Quantumscape Corp QS and Aptiv PLC APTV come in. Quantumscape is working on solid-state battery tech, while Aptiv supplies ADAS systems that align with Tesla's autonomy push.
Investors looking to ride the Tesla wave without the meme volatility have a growing menu of infrastructure bets. And with tariffs and localization pressure heating up, Tesla's next move might lift these quiet enablers even higher.
Read Next:
Photo: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.