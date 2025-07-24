Musk's Warning Could Spoil Tesla's Buy-The-Dip Moment

- Tesla’s Q2 revenue fell 12% to $22.5 B and profits dropped 16% — shares plunged ~6%–9% post-earnings.
- Musk warns of “a few rough quarters” due to fading EV incentives and robotaxi rollout delays.
Tesla Inc TSLA just delivered one of its toughest earnings in years. Second quarter revenue dropped 12% to $22.5 billion, and net income plunged 16%, while vehicle deliveries fell 13.5% year-over-year.
Tesla's shares slumped 6%–9% in after-hours and pre-market trading after CEO Elon Musk cautioned the company could face "a few rough quarters" as the $7,500 federal EV tax credit ends and tariffs bite. Tesla stock plummeted over 9% in early trading on Thursday.
Musk described it as part of a "weird transition period" before autonomy and robotaxi revenue begin to offset losses.
The Dip Tempts Value Hunters
Despite the headwinds, some bulls see opportunity. Tesla's long-term AI and autonomy ambitions — fueled by Dojo, Optimus, and now Robotaxi — remain intact. And with the stock still up ~60% from April's lows, the recent weakness could simply be a reset before another leg higher, particularly if Robotaxi Day includes even modest surprises.
Wedbush's Dan Ives remains confident in the long-term thesis, calling the dip a "pushback, not a pivot." Ives, while cautious, called the stock "rangebound" for now but reaffirmed the long-term AI thesis. Meanwhile, options traders are already betting on a major post-earnings move — implying over 10% swing potential in either direction.
What's Priced In and What Else Might Matter
Tesla's valuation at ~60× forward earnings now reflects a significant premium and risk. Musk's guidance shift, combined with macro pressures — tariffs, incentive loss and policy uncertainty — have clearly rattled investors . Yet, if Tesla can deliver modest margin resilience or bring Robotaxi news sooner than expected, this dip might prove premature.
Tesla's stock may feel like a rollercoaster, but it's no accident. Musk's caution reminds investors that short-term softness is a reality, not just headline noise. For bulls betting on autonomy and autonomy-led economics by late 2026, this dip might be a strategic entry. But only if patience and execution hold up.
Tesla remains a high-volatility, high-conviction trade — embrace only if you believe in the long game.
