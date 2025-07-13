Musk's Political Ambitions, FAA Chief Confirmation And Surging Used Car Prices: This Week In Mobility

The past weekend was a rollercoaster of events, with major stories revolving around Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s political ambitions, the confirmation of a new FAA chief, and a significant surge in used car prices. Let’s dive into the details.
Musk’s Political Ambitions Questioned
Co-founder of Gerber Kawasaki, Ross Gerber, has criticized Elon Musk’s political aspirations and the impact on Tesla. Gerber expressed his concerns amidst the controversy surrounding Musk’s new “America Party”. He described the situation as Tesla being ‘basically hijacked’ by Musk.
Senate Confirms New FAA Chief
The U.S. Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump’s nominee, Bryan Bedford, as the new FAA Administrator. Bedford, former CEO of Republic Airways, was approved for a five-year term despite warnings from Senator Chuck Schumer that he may prioritize profits over passenger safety.
Tesla Investors Demand Shareholder Meeting
Major investors in Tesla have called for a shareholders meeting due to escalating tensions between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump. The request comes amid reports of declining sales for the electric vehicle giant.
Air India Crash: Preliminary Report
A preliminary report on the tragic Air India crash that claimed 260 lives has identified a cut in the fuel supply to the engines as a contributing factor. The incident involved a Boeing Co. BA 787 Dreamliner. Read the full article here.
Surge in Used Car Prices
Used car prices in the U.S. are experiencing their biggest surge since 2022, driven by the volatility around President Trump’s tariffs. The Manheim Index, a metric tracking used car prices, reported a 1.6% increase in June from May, and a 6.3% year-on-year increase.
