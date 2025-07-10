Tesla Is 'Basically Hijacked' By Elon Musk, Says Ross Gerber, Calling It 'Completely Ridiculous:' America Party Is The 'Worst News For TSLA'

Gerber Kawasaki's co-founder, Ross Gerber, has slammed Elon Musk's political ambitions amid the new "America Party" row, as well as the EV giant Tesla Inc. TSLA.

What Happened: "I don't know who's joining his political party and I don't know what values it represents, but at this point I don't think anybody is," Gerber said in an interview with Schwab Network on Wednesday.

The investor said Musk's move to start a third political party in the U.S. based on the billionaire's values would be "an abject failure."

"The whole company has been hijacked" by CEO Musk, who holds a 13% stake in Tesla, Gerber said. "The other 87% of Tesla's ownership is not being represented. It's basically, completely ridiculous at this point," the investor said, criticizing the automaker.

Gerber also called Musk's move to announce a third political party "the worst news for Tesla," citing dwindling sales, as well as major improvements needed in the company's FSD tech, as well as robotics.

Gerber even called Tesla a "ship going into the rocks" and that people were "jumping off the ship."

The investor also said that Tesla would need to adapt LiDAR, like Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG Waymo, instead of the camera-based system "to have a more precise picture of what's actually happening around" the Robotaxi.

"Elon fundamentally doesn't understand how humans actually work. This is a big problem if the CEO doesn't have emotions," Gerber said.

Why It Matters: The news comes as Tesla and Musk have been on the receiving end of criticism for the billionaire's return to politics, with over 27 major investors writing to the board to schedule a date for the annual shareholder meeting.

Musk was also under fire for telling Wedbush Securities' analyst and Tesla Bull Dan Ives to "shut up" as the investor had laid down what he described as steps the board could take to salvage the situation.

Meanwhile, Musk has reignited the Jeffrey Epstein client list debate, expressing discontentment with the lack of arrests made in the case, in what is yet another attack on President Donald Trump as tensions continue to rise between the pair.

