Fuel Supply Was Cut Moments Before Air India Crash As Per Preliminary Report

A preliminary report has identified a cut in the fuel supply to the engines as a contributing factor to the Air India crash involving the Boeing Co. BA 787 Dreamliner that resulted in the loss of 260 lives.

What Happened: The tragic incident occurred when the engine fuel cutoff switches flipped, leading to a loss of engine power, according to a Reuters report on Friday.

The fuel cutoff switches "transitioned from RUN to CUTOFF position one after another with a time gap of 01 sec," according to the preliminary report.

"In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why did he cutoff. The other pilot responded that he did not do so," the report adds.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner was on a flight from Ahmedabad to London when it lost thrust shortly after takeoff. India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) reported no apparent fault by Boeing or engine manufacturer GE Aerospace GE.

The crash presents a significant challenge to the Tata Group as it strives to enhance Air India’s reputation. The report highlighted the activation of a backup energy source, indicating engine power loss.

Cockpit voice recordings revealed a pilot questioning the fuel cutoff, with the other denying any action.

Commanding pilot Sumeet Sabharwal and co-pilot Clive Kunder were experienced, with 15,638 and 3,403 flying hours, respectively. The report did not clarify how the switches flipped. U.S. aviation experts noted the improbability of accidental switch movement.

The AAIB leads the investigation, with the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration involved.

Why It Matters: The crash has put a spotlight on Boeing’s ongoing challenges, as India’s aviation ministry considered grounding the Boeing 787 8 fleet.

The incident had also reignited discussions about Boeing’s troubled history, including past safety concerns and legal issues.

The investigation faced controversy when India denied a UN Aviation investigator the opportunity to join the probe.

