Apple's Leadership Shake-Up, Meta's New Hire And The Anticipated iPhone Fold: This Week In Appleverse

The tech world was abuzz over the week with major developments from Apple Inc. AAPL and Meta Platforms Inc. META. From leadership changes to innovative product rumors, here’s a quick recap of the weekend’s top stories.
Jeff Williams to Exit Apple
Long-serving Chief Operating Officer of Apple, Jeff Williams, who was once considered a potential successor to Tim Cook, is set to retire later this year. The tech giant announced on Tuesday that Williams’ COO duties will be handed over to Sabih Khan later this month.
Meta Snags Apple’s AI Chief
Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Platforms has reportedly lured Ruoming Pang, the AI model lead at Apple, with a hefty compensation package. Pang, who led the team responsible for training Apple’s foundational models, is the latest addition to Meta’s superintelligence efforts.
See Also: OpenAI Postpones Open Model Release Indefinitely: ‘We Need Time,’ Says Sam Altman
Apple’s Foldable iPhone on the Horizon
Apple is expected to join the foldable smartphone race with the anticipated launch of the iPhone Fold next year. The tech behemoth has reportedly been working on the foldable iPhone for years, ensuring specifications and production are up to standard before a full launch.
Apple’s $60 Billion Acquisition Buzz
With a massive $60+ billion cash reserve, Apple is once again in the spotlight. As rivals advance in AI, investors are speculating whether it’s time for Apple to make a bold move. This discussion gained traction after Apple confirmed that COO Jeff Williams will retire in 2025.
Analysts Suggest Apple Needs Product-Focused CEO
Analysts from LightShed Partners have suggested that Apple should consider a change in leadership to prioritize product innovation, particularly in AI. This suggestion comes in the wake of the impending departure of Apple's COO, Jeff Williams.
Read Next:
- Elon Musk Teams Up With Philippine Billionaire For Satellite Internet Service In Southeast Asia: Report – Benzinga
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Rounak Jain
Photo courtesy: Akhenaton Images/Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.