Apple's Leadership Shake-Up, Meta's New Hire And The Anticipated iPhone Fold: This Week In Appleverse

The tech world was abuzz over the week with major developments from Apple Inc. AAPL and Meta Platforms Inc. META. From leadership changes to innovative product rumors, here’s a quick recap of the weekend’s top stories.

Jeff Williams to Exit Apple

Long-serving Chief Operating Officer of Apple, Jeff Williams, who was once considered a potential successor to Tim Cook, is set to retire later this year. The tech giant announced on Tuesday that Williams’ COO duties will be handed over to Sabih Khan later this month.

Read the full article here.

Meta Snags Apple’s AI Chief

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Platforms has reportedly lured Ruoming Pang, the AI model lead at Apple, with a hefty compensation package. Pang, who led the team responsible for training Apple’s foundational models, is the latest addition to Meta’s superintelligence efforts.

Read the full article here.

See Also: OpenAI Postpones Open Model Release Indefinitely: ‘We Need Time,’ Says Sam Altman

Apple’s Foldable iPhone on the Horizon

Apple is expected to join the foldable smartphone race with the anticipated launch of the iPhone Fold next year. The tech behemoth has reportedly been working on the foldable iPhone for years, ensuring specifications and production are up to standard before a full launch.

Read the full article here.

Apple’s $60 Billion Acquisition Buzz

With a massive $60+ billion cash reserve, Apple is once again in the spotlight. As rivals advance in AI, investors are speculating whether it’s time for Apple to make a bold move. This discussion gained traction after Apple confirmed that COO Jeff Williams will retire in 2025.

Read the full article here.

Analysts Suggest Apple Needs Product-Focused CEO

Analysts from LightShed Partners have suggested that Apple should consider a change in leadership to prioritize product innovation, particularly in AI. This suggestion comes in the wake of the impending departure of Apple's COO, Jeff Williams.

Read the full article here.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Rounak Jain

Photo courtesy: Akhenaton Images/Shutterstock