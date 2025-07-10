Apple's Foldable iPhone Could Land In 2026, And Leave Samsung Playing Catch-Up

Tech giant Apple Inc AAPL is expected to join the growing list of smartphone companies with foldable smartphones with a new iPhone Fold expected to launch next year.

What Happened: Apple has been working on a reported foldable iPhone for years, but waited until it got specifications and production right before a full launch.

That launch is nearing and expected in 2026, with a production line almost ready, according to a report from 9to5Mac.

The latest report indicates that the production line will be capable of producing twice as many foldable iPhones as the company actually expects to sell.

Unlike others in the tech world, Apple doesn't operate with a first-to-market mentality; instead, it lives by a "best, not first" mantra. The company has waited to make sure it got everything right with the foldable smartphone.

Among the key items Apple has examined ahead of production are dust and the visible crease that appears when the screen is unfolded. Apple told suppliers to try again after it was not pleased with the initial samples.

Read Also: Apple Reports ‘Strong’ Q2 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Beat, Installed Base Hits All-Time High Across All Segments, $100 Billion Buyback And More

Why It's Important: The latest report comes months after a report that Apple was testing prototypes of the foldable iPhone ahead of its highly anticipated launch.

Samsung, which has its own foldable smartphones, is a partner for Apple on the phone's display. The report said the iPhone Fold display could be more advanced than what Samsung is using for its own foldable phones.

The iPhone Fold is expected to cost around $2,000 for consumers, which could limit initial demand for Apple's new foldable smartphone.

Apple is hedging its bets on the phone becoming more popular than initially projected and plans to have production capabilities for partners like Samsung to manufacture double the number of screens it initially required.

The report said Apple plans to sell six million to eight million foldable iPhones in the first year of availability.

AAPL Price Action: Apple stock trades at $212.81 on Thursday versus a 52-week trading range of $169.21 to $260.09. Apple stock is down 13% year-to-date in 2025.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Mr.Mikla / Shutterstock.com