Google Rejected Perplexity's Request To Become A Default Search Engine Option On Chrome: AI Startup Fires Back With 'Comet' Browser

Perplexity AI launched its Comet web browser on Wednesday, following Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGL GOOG Google Chrome’s rejection of the startup’s offer to become a default search engine option, according to CEO Aravind Srinivas.

What Happened: “I reached out to Chrome to offer Perplexity as a default search engine option a long time ago. They refused. Hence we decided to build Perplexity Comet browser,” Srinivas wrote on X Wednesday.

The move escalates competition in the browser market, where Google Chrome maintains a dominant market share. Perplexity’s entry comes as the San Francisco-based company, backed by Nvidia Corp. NVDA, carries a $14 billion valuation from its latest funding round, up from $9 billion in November.

Comet positions itself as an artificial intelligence-powered browser that transforms browsing into “thinking,” according to Perplexity’s announcement. The browser integrates conversational AI capabilities, allowing users to ask questions directly without traditional search navigation. The company describes the shift as moving “from navigation to cognition.”

See Also: Elon Musk Is The ‘Most Productive Human Being On Earth,’ Says Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood: ‘Facts Are Facts’

Why It Matters: The browser launch follows mounting speculation about potential acquisition targets for Apple Inc. AAPL. Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives called a Perplexity acquisition “a no-brainer” for Apple, citing the tech giant’s need to strengthen its AI capabilities amid criticism of Siri and delayed Apple Intelligence features.

Perplexity’s search engine provides inline citations and sources, differentiating it from traditional search results.

The startup’s revenue continues growing, with CEO Srinivas stating “no plans of IPOing before 2028” during a Reddit discussion addressing financial stability concerns. Major investors include Amazon.com Inc. AMZN founder Jeff Bezos and SoftBank Group Corp.

Comet launches initially for Perplexity Max subscribers, with invite-only access rolling out through summer. The browser represents Perplexity’s boldest challenge to Google’s web ecosystem as AI search competition intensifies across the technology sector.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock