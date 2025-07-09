July 9, 2025 11:11 PM 3 min read

Elon Musk Is The 'Most Productive Human Being On Earth,' Says Ark Invest's Cathie Wood: 'Facts Are Facts'

Follow

Investor Cathie Wood, the CEO of Ark Invest, offered one of her most emphatic endorsements yet of Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO, Elon Musk, calling him “the most productive human being on earth and in space in history.”

What Happened: On Wednesday, Wood shared a post on X, crediting Musk for “harnessing breakthroughs in AI, robotics, and energy storage,” which she says makes him the most productive human.

“Facts are facts,” she says, while sharing an earlier post by former Coinbase Global Inc. COIN CTO, Balaji Srinivasan, who praised Musk’s rare ability to build complex hardware companies such as Tesla and SpaceX, at scale, while juggling several other ventures across AI, brain-computer interfaces, and tunneling technology.

See Also: Musk Vs. Trump: Tesla CEO Is Down $87 Billion In 2025 But Still Worth 49X More Than Trump Media & Trump Coin

“Hardware is hard,” Srinivasan said in his post, since “even one serious bug can destroy your company,” leading him to laud the fact that Musk accomplished all this amid crises, regulatory pressure, and personal chaos, while comparing him to the likes of Srinivasa Ramanujan and Michael Jordan.

Why It Matters: Wood has been a longtime Tesla bull and an ardent Musk supporter, with shares of the EV giant being Ark Invest’s biggest holding across its family of ETFs, accounting for 7.56% of its total assets under management, or $916 million.

ETFWeightMarket ValueYear-To-Date Performance
Ark Innovation ETF ARKK9.38%$628.7 Million+27.21%
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW 6.81%$140.0 Million+37.48%
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ10.67%$109.0 Million+16.60%
Combined7.56%$916.7 Million-21.99%

Analyst Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities believes Tesla is “the most undervalued AI play,” while maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the stock, with a Price Target of $500, representing a 68.9% upside from current levels.

The consensus price target for the stock now stands at $309, or an upside of 4.4% from its current levels.

Price Action: Shares of Tesla were down 0.65% on Wednesday, trading at $295.88, and are up 0.11% after hours.

According to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, Tesla scores high on Growth and has a favorable price trend in the medium and long terms, but not in the short term. Click here for deeper insights into the stock, its peers and competitors.

Photo courtesy: Mijansk786 / Shutterstock.com

Loading...
Loading...

Read More:

ARKK Logo
ARKKARK Innovation ETF
$72.552.33%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ARKQ Logo
ARKQARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF
$89.501.16%
ARKW Logo
ARKWARK Next Generation Internet ETF
$147.05-0.28%
COIN Logo
COINCoinbase Global Inc
$375.505.83%
TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$296.20-0.54%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved