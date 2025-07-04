July 4, 2025 5:12 AM 3 min read

Ross Gerber, Gary Black Weigh In On Tesla Cybertruck's Poor Sales: 'A Very Sad Result'

by Badar Shaikh Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Veteran investors Gary Black, managing director of Future Fund LLC and Gerber Kawasaki's Co-Founder Ross Gerber have weighed on Tesla Inc. TSLA Cybertruck's poor sales.

What Happened: Both investors took to social media platform X on Thursday to express their views on the matter. Gerber, who owns a Cybertruck himself, shared his disappointment with the sales figures.

"Would probably help values if they discontinue the Tesla Cybertruck. Then my truck becomes a collectors item," he said in his post. Gerber added that it was "a very sad result" for the Cybertruck.

Black, on the other hand, offered his insights into the poor sales, reiterating that the Cybertruck's design held it back. "It's probably time for Tesla to consider launching a smaller more traditional-looking pickup truck priced in the $50K range," the investor said.

He added that the global TAM (total addressable market) for pickup trucks is an 8-million unit sector since it represents "10% of the overall global passenger vehicles market."

"If Tesla captured even a 1% share that would be 80K trucks per year (~$800M profit/year)," he said.

Why It Matters: Tesla's Q2 deliveries, while exceeding market expectations, were still largely driven by the sales of the Tesla Model 3 and the Tesla Model Y, representing over 373k units of the 384k deliveries during Q2 2025.

While sales have been on the decline, CEO Elon Musk has assumed oversight of the company's sales in Europe and the U.S. following Omead Afshar's departure from the company.

However, despite the overall decline, Tesla has managed a rebound in June in markets like the UK, where sales experienced a 12% YoY increase. Tesla's China sales also climbed 3.7% during June.

Tesla offers satisfactory Momentum while scoring well on the Growth and Quality metrics, but the stock offers poor Value. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com

TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$312.70-0.93%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
46.72
Growth
90.79
Quality
66.72
Value
10.04
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved