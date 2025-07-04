Ross Gerber, Gary Black Weigh In On Tesla Cybertruck's Poor Sales: 'A Very Sad Result'

Veteran investors Gary Black, managing director of Future Fund LLC and Gerber Kawasaki's Co-Founder Ross Gerber have weighed on Tesla Inc. TSLA Cybertruck's poor sales.

What Happened: Both investors took to social media platform X on Thursday to express their views on the matter. Gerber, who owns a Cybertruck himself, shared his disappointment with the sales figures.

"Would probably help values if they discontinue the Tesla Cybertruck. Then my truck becomes a collectors item," he said in his post. Gerber added that it was "a very sad result" for the Cybertruck.

Black, on the other hand, offered his insights into the poor sales, reiterating that the Cybertruck's design held it back. "It's probably time for Tesla to consider launching a smaller more traditional-looking pickup truck priced in the $50K range," the investor said.

He added that the global TAM (total addressable market) for pickup trucks is an 8-million unit sector since it represents "10% of the overall global passenger vehicles market."

"If Tesla captured even a 1% share that would be 80K trucks per year (~$800M profit/year)," he said.

Why It Matters: Tesla's Q2 deliveries, while exceeding market expectations, were still largely driven by the sales of the Tesla Model 3 and the Tesla Model Y, representing over 373k units of the 384k deliveries during Q2 2025.

While sales have been on the decline, CEO Elon Musk has assumed oversight of the company's sales in Europe and the U.S. following Omead Afshar's departure from the company.

However, despite the overall decline, Tesla has managed a rebound in June in markets like the UK, where sales experienced a 12% YoY increase. Tesla's China sales also climbed 3.7% during June.

