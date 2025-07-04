July 4, 2025 1:42 AM 2 min read

Elon Musk-Led Tesla Sales Surge 12% In The UK During June: Q2 Deliveries Beat Analyst Estimates

by Badar Shaikh Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Tesla Inc. TSLA sales in the UK surged over 12% year-on-year in June as Elon Musk's EV giant's Q2 delivery figures fared better than initially predicted by experts.

What Happened: Tesla sold 7,891 units in the UK during June, compared to June 2024’s 7,019 units, data from NewAutomotive obtained by Reuters showcased on Friday.

The data also suggests that UK EV sales grew by 45.5%, with a 12.8% growth in total car sales in the region. The market as a whole registered 187,655 units in June. 

Tesla's Chinese rival, BYD Co. Ltd. BYDDY BYDDF, also gained in sales, selling 2,498 units in June. Tesla's total sales in the UK are still down 2%, the data shows.

Why It Matters: The news comes in as Tesla delivered over 384,000 vehicles in Q2, which analysts like Wedbush Securities' Dan Ives hailed as a moment where the “fireworks” came early for the company.

Gary Black, managing director of Future Fund LLC, pinned the deliveries on Tesla experiencing strong growth in China during June. "2Q was better than expected, led by refreshed Model Y deliveries and strong quarter-end China deliveries," the investor said as the company stock surged 5%.

The news also comes in as Musk will assume oversight of Tesla sales in regions like Europe and the U.S. after close aide Omead Afshar's exit from the company earlier.

Tesla offers satisfactory Momentum, while scoring well on the Growth and Quality metrics, but the stock offers poor Value. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: VTT Studio / Shutterstock.com

TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$312.70-0.93%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
46.72
Growth
90.79
Quality
66.72
Value
10.04
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BYDDF Logo
BYDDFBYD Co Ltd
$15.630.20%
BYDDY Logo
BYDDYBYD Co Ltd
$93.710.41%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved