Elon Musk Will Oversee Tesla Sales In The US, Europe After Omead Afshar's Exit: Report

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk will personally oversee the EV giant's sales in Europe as well as the U.S. after close aide Omead Afshar's exit from the company.

What Happened: Musk will oversee the sales in Europe and the U.S., while Tom Zhu, who is an executive officer at Tesla and based in China, will divide reporting lines among themselves, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Zhu will continue in his role to oversee sales operations in Asia, but will also take over global production operations, anonymous sources familiar with the matter said in the report. The report also suggests that Afshar was responsible for overseeing sales and production operations at Tesla in Europe as well as the U.S.

Why It Matters: The news comes in as Tesla has been grappling with poor sales figures in multiple markets in several regions. While the EV maker has experienced a surge in Norway, sales declined more than 60% in other Scandinavian countries like Denmark and Sweden.

Tesla also reported poor sales figures in Canada, which researchers suggest have dropped to almost zero. A major part of the decline can be attributed to Musk's right-wing politics and close ties to the Trump administration in the U.S.

Despite the decline, however, Tesla has confirmed that the company will be introducing more affordable models in its lineup in 2025, the company shared in its impact report.

It's worth noting that it's unclear whether the affordable models would be trimmed-down versions of existing vehicles in the Tesla lineup or if they will be new altogether.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock