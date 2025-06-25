Robotaxis are taking to the roads, and the major players in the sector operate with distinctly different business models. Here's a look at how Tesla, Inc. TSLA, Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER and Waymo are making their mark on the future of transportation.

Tesla: Tesla's robotaxi model is built on vertical integration, which sets it apart from competitors in the autonomous mobility sector.

By controlling every aspect of production — from battery manufacturing and vehicle assembly to the development of its proprietary full self-driving software — Tesla can optimize costs, streamline innovation, and accelerate deployment of its robotaxi fleet.

However, Tesla is brand new in the robotaxi market. The company officially rolled out its Robotaxi service in Austin, TX on Sunday, in a limited debut with over 10 Model Ys during an invite-only event.

UBER: Uber, by contrast, functions primarily as a platform that connects riders with drivers or autonomous vehicles. It does not manufacture vehicles or develop proprietary autonomous driving technology at scale. Instead, Uber leverages partnerships, such as with Waymo, to integrate autonomous fleets into its service.

This model allows Uber to scale rapidly but exposes it to risks like driver retention challenges and pressure on profit margins, especially if autonomous rides become cheaper than those provided by human drivers.

Waymo: Waymo, a subsidiary of Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG, owns and operates its fleet of robotaxis, which consist primarily of high-end models equipped with advanced LiDAR and sensor technology.

Waymo's focus is on safety and technological sophistication, but the high cost of its vehicles makes scaling more difficult. As a result, the company relies on partnerships with platforms like Uber to reach a broader customer base.

Waymo's robotaxis are integrated into Uber's platform in Austin and Atlanta, with plans to expand further. The partnership with Uber allows Waymo to reach a broader audience while maintaining control over its core technology and operations.

Waymo's rides are also available through its own Waymo One app in other markets, but in Uber-partnered cities, bookings are exclusive to the Uber app.

Image: Shutterstock