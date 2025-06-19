Amazon-Backed Zoox Launches California Robotaxi Plant: Tesla Rival Targets 10,000 Vehicles A Year

Amazon.com Inc.'s AMZN robotaxi company, Zoox, has announced its first serial production facility in Hayward, California.

What Happened: The facility can produce over 10,000 Robotaxis annually and spans an area of 220,000 square feet, Zoox said in a statement released on Wednesday. This is the company's second production facility after Fremont in California.

Zoox's robotaxis lack a steering wheel as well as any pedals and feature a pod-like design, which can autonomously transport up to 4 passengers at a time. Zoox rivals Tesla Inc. TSLA and Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG robotaxi service Waymo.

Zoox is currently operating in a limited capacity in Las Vegas, San Francisco and Foster City in California for company employees.

Why It Matters: The news comes in as the self-driving taxi sector in the U.S. is growing with multiple players in the mix. Recently, Waymo announced it was expanding its services in California and will now operate across more neighborhoods in Los Angeles, Silicon Valley and the SF Bay Area.

This comes days after the company had halted operations in Downtown Los Angeles over bouts of vandalism against its fleet during the Anti-ICE protests in the city.

Tesla, on the other hand, is gearing up to launch its Robotaxi service in Austin on June 22. However, Elon Musk's EV giant has been called upon by lawmakers in Texas to delay the launch, citing updated regulations.

Photo courtesy: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com