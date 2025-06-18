Tesla Robotaxi Rival Waymo Expands Services In California Amid US Autonomous Vehicle Push

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG self-driving taxi service, Waymo, has announced it will serve multiple new areas in California.

What Happened: The company took to social media platform X to announce the expansion of its services on Tuesday. "Starting today in SF, with new areas coming to LA later this week," Waymo said in the post.

Areas in the Bay Area include Brisbane, South SF, Millbrae, Burlingame and San Bruno, as well as Menlo Park in Silicon Valley. While in Los Angeles, the service would now be available in the Inglewood and Silverlake areas.

Why It Matters: The expansion comes after Waymo temporarily ceased operations in Downtown Los Angeles following the Anti-ICE protests, which led to vandalism of the Waymo fleet, with over five autonomous taxis damaged.

Despite this, Waymo remains a key player in the U.S. Robotaxi race, having recently reached the 10 million paid autonomous rides milestone.

Elsewhere, Tesla Inc. TSLA is gearing up to launch its own Robotaxi service in Austin on June 22 as Elon Musk's Cybercab ambitions begin to take shape.

Photo courtesy: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com