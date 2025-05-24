Amazon's Zoox Issues Second Robotaxi Recall in a Month After San Francisco Crash

Amazon’s AMZN autonomous vehicle company Zoox has initiated a second voluntary software recall for its Robotaxi within a month following a collision in San Francisco.

What Happened: According to a report by CNBC, the incident occurred on May 8 when an unoccupied Zoox Robotaxi was struck by an electric scooter at an intersection. The scooter rider, who sustained minor injuries, declined medical attention.

Zoox stated in a blog post that the Robotaxi was stationary at the time of the collision. The vehicle resumed movement after the scooterist fell but did not make further contact. Zoox submitted a voluntary recall report to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Thursday.

The NHTSA acknowledged receiving the recall notice and advised caution around autonomous vehicles, as drivers may misjudge the path of cyclists or scooters.

See Also: Southwest Airlines Announces Passengers Must Keep Portable Chargers In Plain Sight Amid Fears Of Lithium Battery Fires

Why It Matters: The recent recall by Zoox underscores the challenges facing autonomous vehicle technology.

Earlier this month, Zoox recalled over 270 vehicles due to a software issue that caused a crash in Las Vegas on April 8, 2025, prompting a similar recall to address a defect in its automated driving system. The Las Vegas incident involved a Zoox robotaxi colliding with a passenger vehicle, though no injuries were reported.

Despite these setbacks, Zoox is pushing forward with its plans to expand its autonomous vehicle operations. The company announced it will begin testing self-driving cars in Atlanta this summer.

Zoox is scaling up its production capabilities in California with a new factory aimed at expanding its robotaxi fleet.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com