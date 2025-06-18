Texas Instruments Announces $60 Billion US Semiconductor Manufacturing Boost

Texas Instruments Inc. TXN on Wednesday announced a $60 billion plan to expand U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturing, marking what the company says is the largest investment in foundational chip production in the nation’s history.

The multi-year project will include seven fabrication plants across three sites in Texas and Utah. The move is expected to create over 60,000 jobs and boost production of analog and embedded chips used in smartphones, vehicles, satellites, and AI systems.

The plan aligns with the Trump administration’s effort to bring critical tech manufacturing back onshore.

TI’s Sherman, Texas mega-site will see the most significant buildout, with up to $40 billion allocated for four 300mm fabs, two already under construction and two more in planning.

In Richardson, the RFAB2 plant is scaling toward full production, while in Lehi, Utah, the company is ramping up its first 300mm wafer fab at that location.

Apple Inc. AAPL, Ford Motor Co. F, Medtronic, NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, and SpaceX are backing the initiative. Apple CEO Tim Cook called the project a key driver of U.S. manufacturing. Ford’s Jim Farley cited its importance for auto supply chains.

Medtronic credited TI with maintaining chip flow during shortages, and SpaceX praised TI’s chips for enabling its Starlink internet service.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick called TI “a bedrock American company” and said the administration’s partnership with the chipmaker would help sustain domestic semiconductor production for decades.

Texas Instruments has a 52-week high of $220.39 and a low of $139.95. The stock dropped roughly 37% from its peak in November to its trough in April. Since then, it has rebounded over 40% from those lows and is now up about 6% year to date, trading around 3% above its 50-day simple moving average.

Related ETFs: iShares Semiconductor ETF SOXX, VanEck Semiconductor ETF SMH

Price Action: TXN shares are trading higher by 1.25% to $200.16 at last check Wednesday.

Photo via Shutterstock