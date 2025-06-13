June 13, 2025 12:24 AM 2 min read

Meta Invests In Scale AI At $29 Billion Valuation, Taps CEO Alexandr Wang To Drive Internal AI Push As Part Of Deepening Partnership

by Ananya Gairola Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Meta Platforms, Inc. META has made a strategic minority investment in Scale AI, valuing the company at over $29 billion, as part of a broader partnership to accelerate AI development.

What Happened: On Thursday, Scale AI confirmed the development. The deal includes a major leadership change: Scale's founder and CEO  Alexandr Wang will join Meta to support its internal AI initiatives, while continuing to serve on Scale's board.

"Meta's investment recognizes Scale's accomplishments to date and reaffirms that our path forward – like that of AI – is limitless," Wang said in a statement.

Also Read: Meta Hits 1 Billion Monthly AI Users, Eyes Future With Subscriptions

The board has appointed Jason Droege, Scale's Chief Strategy Officer and a former Uber Eats executive, as interim CEO. "We have built the strongest foundation to tackle AI's data challenges," Droege said. "I'm dedicated to working with our talented team to continue realizing Alex's vision."

Why It's Important: Established in 2016, Scale AI has gained significant prominence in the tech industry by assisting major players such as OpenAI, Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google and Microsoft Corporation MSFT in curating data essential for training advanced AI models.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Meta has finalized a $14 billion investment in Scale AI, securing a 49% stake in the artificial intelligence startup.

Today's Best Finance Deals

Price Action: Meta shares dipped 0.11% on Thursday and fell an additional 0.21% in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings show META maintaining an upward trajectory over the short, medium and long term. Additional performance insights are available here.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Via Shutterstock

GOOG Logo
GOOGAlphabet Inc
$176.40-1.34%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
45.78
Growth
88.43
Quality
85.77
Value
51.30
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
GOOGL Logo
GOOGLAlphabet Inc
$175.00-1.33%
META Logo
METAMeta Platforms Inc
$691.89-0.32%
MSFT Logo
MSFTMicrosoft Corp
$475.200.55%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved