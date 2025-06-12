Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Claps Back At Anthropic's Dario Amodei, Says 'I Pretty Much Disagree With Almost Everything' He Said About AI Wiping Out Jobs

Nvidia NVDA CEO Jensen Huang says Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei’s warnings that artificial intelligence will soon wipe out swaths of entry-level white collar jobs are overblown, arguing that open development will create new work rather than trigger a wipeout.

What Happened: "I pretty much disagree with almost everything he says," Huang told Business Insider at VivaTech after Dario Amodei forecast that AI could automate half of all entry-level office roles within five years.

Amodei's estimate, first aired in an Axios interview that projected unemployment could jump to 10-20%, framed the technology as an economic shock governments must confront at the earliest. Amodei also mentioned that lawmakers are "sleepwalking" toward mass layoffs and insists developers must warn the public.

Huang dismissed that outlook as fear-mongering. "He thinks AI is so scary, but only they should do it," the chipmaker's founder said, alluding to Amodei's calls for tighter controls on advanced systems. Rather than concentrate research in "a dark room," Huang argued, "If you want things to be done safely and responsibly, you should do it in the open," likening transparent AI research to peer-reviewed medical science.

Why It Matters: Huang acknowledged some tasks will disappear but said productivity gains historically spur hiring. “Do I think AI will change jobs? It will change everyone’s. It’s changed mine,” he said.

Huang’s retort unfolded as Nvidia unveiled new European "AI factories" and promised to ease a GPU shortage that has slowed model training worldwide. Huang also touted quantum-computing tie-ups that sent sector stocks surging after he declared an "inflection point" for the technology.

Huang is not alone in pushing back on Anthropic's gloom. Mark Cuban recently countered Amodei’s views, stating that earlier waves of automation erased secretarial pools yet ultimately boosted overall employment, predicting "new companies with new jobs will come from AI."

Nvidia stock, meanwhile, enjoys strong momentum, growth, and quality, but performs poorly on valuation metrics, according to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings. Here is the full stock breakdown.

Price Action: Nvidia stock is trading lower by 0.43% to $142.21 in after-hours trading early Thursday.

