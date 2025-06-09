Keir Starmer Unveils UK-NVIDIA AI Plan To Train 7.5 Million Workers By 2030 — Jensen Huang Calls It 'Only Way To Survive'

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer unveiled an ambitious plan to train 7.5 million workers in artificial intelligence (AI) by 2030 during the London Tech Week 2025 on Monday. The plan is set to receive sponsorship from NVIDIA NVDA, led by CEO Jensen Huang, who was also present at the event.

What Happened: Starmer, in his address at the London Tech Week, emphasized the significant role of AI in various industries, particularly in health and defense, reported TechRadar. He referred to AI as a transformative force and outlined plans to ensure that 7.5 million workers are trained in AI by 2030.

NVIDIA is set to sponsor a “talent pipeline” as part of the initiative. The plan also includes a new tech-first training program and a £185 million ($251.20 million) investment in education at the school and university levels.

Starmer and NVIDIA’s CEO, Huang, agreed on the importance of the U.K. embracing AI, given its potential to enhance cybersecurity and stimulate economic growth. Huang describes AI as “the great equalizer” for making programming and cybersecurity more accessible through natural language prompts that “speak human,” eliminating the need to learn coding languages like Python or C++. Both Huang and the Prime Minister believe AI will “make humans more human.

Huang characterized AI as a foundational infrastructure that demands significant investment and long-term commitment. He commended the U.K.'s strong standing in the AI sector. He describes the UK as being in a “Goldilocks” zone for AI, citing its top-tier universities, strong research communities and ranking as the third-largest recipient of AI venture capital after the U.S. and China—creating an ideal ecosystem for innovation.

NVIDIA intends to set up an AI lab in the U.K. and invest in quantum computing as part of its broader commitment. CEO Jensen Huang encouraged all sectors to adopt technology and AI in their operations, forecasting that every U.K. industry will soon evolve into a tech-driven one. The Nvidia CEO says that embracing AI is “only one way you can survive.”

Why It Matters: The U.K.’s focus on AI aligns with a global trend of countries investing in AI and tech infrastructure. Earlier in March, Oracle ORCL pledged to invest $5 billion in the U.K.’s AI-driven cloud infrastructure. This move was seen as a strategic step to tap into the growing AI industry in Britain.

Meanwhile, OpenAI and SoftBank’s Stargate were considering a major U.K. investment to fuel AI growth. The UK government, led by Keir Starmer, had announced plans to boost investment in its growing AI industry, including developers’ access to energy.

These developments, along with the recent announcement by Prime Minister Starmer, indicate a concerted effort to position the U.K. as a global leader in AI and tech innovation. Meanwhile, CEO Jensen Huang has been vocal about the importance of AI, urging the U.S. to invest in reskilling and workforce development to compete with skilled Chinese AI researchers in a May address.

Image via Shutterstock

