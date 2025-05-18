If I Were A Student Today, Here's How I'd Use AI To Do My Job Better, Says Nvidia CEO

In a recent conversation, Nvidia NVDA CEO Jensen Huang expressed his belief in the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to bolster students’ career prospects and job performance.

What Happened: Huang suggested that if he were a student today, he would utilize the capabilities of generative AI to enhance his career opportunities.

Huang stressed the significance of learning to engage with AI, likening it to the skill of posing insightful questions. He further underscored the necessity for proficiency in directing AI to provide effective assistance.

During the interview, Huang said that AI can be perceived as an intelligent child that requires precise and succinct instructions to produce a beneficial response. He referred to Kelly Daniel, Lazarus AI prompt director, who recommended structuring instructions into a list or steps for improved comprehension.

"The first thing I would do is to learn AI. Learning how to interact with AI is not unlike being someone who's really good at asking questions. Prompting AI is very similar. You can't just randomly ask a bunch of questions. Asking AI to be an assistant to you requires some expertise and artistry of how to prompt it," he said.

Despite only 11% of young Americans regularly using AI, Huang is confident that AI proficiencies will continue to be pertinent in the future.

"If I were a student today, irrespective of whether it's for math or science or chemistry or biology — doesn't matter what field of science I'm going into or what profession — I'm going to ask myself, ‘How can I use AI to do my job better?'" he added.

He urged students to investigate how AI can be leveraged to augment their job performance, irrespective of their academic discipline or career.

Why It Matters: Huang’s comments underscore the growing recognition of AI as a critical tool in the modern workplace.

With AI technologies becoming increasingly integrated into various industries, the ability to effectively interact with and utilize AI could be a significant advantage for students entering the workforce.

Furthermore, Huang’s analogy of AI as a “smart child” highlights the importance of clear communication in eliciting useful responses from AI systems. This insight could help shape educational strategies for teaching AI interaction skills.

