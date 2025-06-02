Steve Jobs' Widow Is Backing Jony Ive's Mystery AI Device Even Though She's Still 'Very Close' To Apple Leadership: 'If It Wasn't For Laurene…'

Apple Inc. AAPL co-founder Steve Jobs' widow, Laurene Powell Jobs, seems to have endorsed a mysterious AI hardware device being developed by Jony Ive and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

What Happened: In a Financial Times interview that was published on Monday, Ive reflected on his years designing the iPhone and its ripple effects on society.

"Many of us would say we have an uneasy relationship with technology at the moment," he said, referring to the harmful effects of technology like social media addiction.

The former Apple design chief said that his work on the AI-powered device with Altman is driven by a sense that "humanity deserves better."

"If you make something new, if you innovate, there will be consequences unforeseen … While some of the less positive consequences were unintentional, I still feel responsibility. And the manifestation of that is a determination to try and be useful."

Powell Jobs, who has remained close to Ive since Steve Jobs’ passing in 2011, praised the collaboration and has invested in both his LoveFrom design firm and the io hardware startup behind the new device.

"If it wasn't for Laurene… there wouldn't be LoveFrom," Ive said. The AI hardware project, currently valued at $6.5 billion, is being acquired by OpenAI.

Powell Jobs expressed cautious optimism, noting that while technology has "dark uses," she's inspired watching ideas go from a thought to drawings, to prototypes and then something you think can't get any better, but then seeing the next version.

"Just watching something brand new be manifested, it's a wondrous thing to behold," she stated.

When asked if this new device will rival Apple’s offerings, she said, "I'm still very close to the leadership team in Apple. They're really good people and I want them to succeed also."

Before meeting Steve Jobs, Powell Jobs built her career in finance and is now estimated to be worth $11.4 billion.

Why It's Important: Previously, Ive referred to smartphones and laptops as "legacy products," implying that they no longer define the future of computing.

Earlier, Gene Munster cautioned that OpenAI poses the first major competitive threat to Apple in 20 years following the AI startup's acquisition of Ive's hardware startup.

Apple has been struggling to make meaningful advancements in AI. The tech giant is also experiencing a wave of departures, including senior executives and engineers.

This talent drain comes as rivals like Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google and Microsoft Corporation MSFT continue to push forward in the generative AI race.

Price Action: Apple shares climbed 0.42% during Monday's regular trading session, as per Benzinga Pro.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, Apple holds a growth score of 32.97%. Click here to compare it with other major players such as Alphabet and Microsoft.

Photo Courtesy: charnsitr on Shutterstock.com

