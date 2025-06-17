This Chinese Herb Stock Is Now Bigger Than Super Micro And Reddit

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd. RGC, a Hong Kong-based biotech startup with no reported revenue, has gained more than 59,000% in 2025.

The company, which claims to be developing traditional Chinese herbal treatments for childhood ADHD and autism, saw its market value reach nearly $30 billion, by Monday's close.

Following a 38-for-1 stock split announced earlier in June, the stock skyrocketed by over 280% on Monday.

Regencell is now valued similarly to major companies like Lululemon Athletica, Inc. LULU, and even surpasses the likes of Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI and Reddit, Inc. RDDT.

Revenue and Products

Despite its soaring stock, Regencell has not generated any revenue or received regulatory approval for its products. The company's main focus is a proprietary Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) formula. It’s developed in partnership with TCM practitioner Sik-Kee Au, who is also the father of the CEO Yat-Gai Au.

Regencell's latest annual report shows net losses of $4.36 million and $6.06 million for the fiscal years ending June 2024 and 2023, respectively.

"We have not generated revenue from any TCM formulae candidates or applied for any regulatory approvals, nor have distribution capabilities or experience or any granted patents or pending patent applications and may never be profitable," read the filing.

Regencell's CEO owns a commanding 86% of the company's outstanding shares, as reported by FactSet, which could be contributing to a squeeze in the stock price.

Social Media Buzz

Regencell has recently been a top trending stock on Yahoo Finance and Stocktwits and social media commentary on Regencell stock has been mixed.

Some retail investors were enthusiastic about the stock's wild moves and others expressed skepticism. Some have compared its trading behavior to that of meme coins, noting the lack of news or clear business progress behind the dramatic price swings.

Price Action: Regencell shares were up 23% at $73.80 Tuesday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock