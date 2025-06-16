What's Going On With Regencell Bioscience Stock Today?

Regencell Bioscience Holdings RGC shares are soaring Monday after the company’s 38-for-one forward stock split officially took effect.

What To Know: The split, announced at the beginning of June and distributed on June 13, gave shareholders 37 additional shares for each one they already owned. The stock began trading on a split-adjusted basis on Monday. The company stated that the goal of the split was to improve liquidity and make its shares more accessible to investors.

Regencell is an early-stage bioscience company based in Hong Kong. The company focuses on developing traditional Chinese medicine treatments for neurological disorders, specifically ADHD and autism spectrum disorder.

The stock split doesn't alter the company's fundamentals or financial outlook. The sharp spike in the company’s share price likely reflects speculative interest following the split. Investors may be reacting to the lower price per share post-split, which can drive short-term volume and volatility.

How To Buy RGC Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Regencell Bioscience – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

RGC Price Action: Regencell Bioscience shares were up 276.5% at $59.21 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

