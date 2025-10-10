Loss-Making Russell 2000 Stocks Drive Surprise Rally, Says Liz Ann Sonders

Liz Ann Sonders, the Chief Investment Strategist at Charles Schwab & Co. (NYSE:SCHW) highlighted certain unusual divergences in the small cap markets.
Unprofitable Small-Caps Lead The Rally
On Thursday, in a post on X, Sonders broke down the composition of the Russell 2000 index and the performance of its constituents, highlighting that “57% of index is currently profitable,” while “41% of index is currently unprofitable,” and “2% of index doesn't currently have earnings data available.”
She noted that the stocks losing money have been leading the charge higher in recent months. Since the Russell 2000's April 8 closing low, the profitable stocks on the index are up 22%, while the loss-making stocks are up 53%.
|Stocks
|Year-To-Date Performance
|Latest Quarterly Loss
|ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)
|+549.65%
|$5.2 Million (Q2)
|Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)
|+411.95%
|$29 Million (Q2)
|Vigil Neuroscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL)
|+373.53%
|$26.7 Million (Q2)
|Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)
|+332.59%
|$14 Million (Q2)
|AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)
|+301.06%
|$99.4 Million (Q2)
|Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)
|+284.66%
|$14.1 Million (Q1)
Russell 2000 Outperforms The S&P 500
As of Thursday’s close, the Russell 2000 index, which primarily tracks small-cap U.S. equities is up 40.2% since its 52-week low on April 8th, following the “Liberation Day” tariffs. The S&P 500, on the other hand, is up 39.2% during the same period.
The small cap index, tracked by the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA: IWM) touched an all-time high last month, following the 25-basis point interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. The rate cut offered much-needed relief for smaller companies by lowering borrowing costs amid tough macroeconomic conditions.
The S&P 500, tracked by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) was down 0.29% on Thursday, and is up 0.07% in overnight trade. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF was down 0.64% on Thursday, and is currently up 0.18% overnight.
