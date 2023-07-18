10 Short Squeeze Stocks To Watch: Baosheng Media, Toro Corp, Getty Images And More

Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021, continued throughout 2022, and remain a focus of new traders looking for the next huge move.

High short interest and steep borrowing costs are among the common traits that could lead to a short squeeze.

Here’s a look at the top five short squeeze candidates and several stocks to watch this week based on the Fintel short squeeze leaderboard.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings BAOS tops the leaderboard for the week. Data shows 25.2% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 202.8%. Shares of the streaming marketing service provider are up 85% year-to-date in 2023. Toro Corp TORO moves up one position to rank second for the week. Data shows 47.8% of the float short, up from last week’s 46.7%. The cost to borrow on shares is 20.3%, down from last week’s 22.3% reported. The stock previously topped the short squeeze leaderboard for several weeks in May and has made frequent appearances in the top 10. Intuitive Machines LUNR ranks third for the week, dropping one position on the leaderboard. Data shows 21.6% of the float short, down from last week’s 25.0% reported. The cost to borrow on shares is 235.7%, down from last week’s 266.5%. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics MLTX ranks fourth on the leaderboard for a third straight week. Data shows 114.3% of the float short, up from last week’s 85.4% reported. The cost to borrow on shares is 10.6%, down from last week’s 11.9% reported. Shares of the clinical biotech have been soaring after the company reported topline results from its nanobody sonelokimab. Shares of MoonLakes are up 120% in the last month and up 422% year-to-date. Getty Images Holdings GETY ranks fifth on the short squeeze leaderboard for the week, moving up five places. Data shows 207.6% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 76.8%. The image marketplace company previously topped the short squeeze leaderboard for several weeks earlier this year and has been a frequent short squeeze mention.

Related Link: EXCLUSIVE - The 20 Most Searched For Tickers On Benzinga Pro From The First Six Months Of 2023

Stocks to Watch: Outside the top five short squeeze candidates, several other names are making big moves:

AirSculpt Technologies AIRS ranks sixth for the week, moving up nine positions. Data shows 33.5% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 17.4%. The stock previously topped the short squeeze leaderboard in May and June. Ocean Biomedical OCEA moves up 51 positions on the leaderboard to rank eighth for the week. Data shows 25.0% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 106.4%. Joann Inc JOAN ranks 10th for the week, moving up 26 positions. Data shows 19.4% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 60.6%. The retailer has been moving up the short squeeze leaderboard in recent weeks. Beam Global BEEM ranks 14th for the week, moving up 35 positions. Data shows 16.0% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 16.3%. Minerva Neurosciences NERV ranks 19th for the week, moving up 645 positions on the leaderboard. Data shows 8.6% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 74.2%.

Read Next: Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Tickers Investors Secretly Monitor But Don't Talk About Yet

Image: Pixabay