Short Interest Sector Focus: Consumer Defensive Sector

by Christopher Sappo, Benzinga Contributor
October 12, 2022 10:17 AM | 1 min read

As of the close of business on Tuesday, 10/11, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Consumer Defensive Sector.

The average short interest for stocks within the Consumer Defensive sector stands at 2.66%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.

 

  • BEYOND MEAT INC        BYND    45.47%
  • B & G FOODS INC        BGS    24.51%
  • BIG LOTS INC        BIG    18.04%
  • TATTOOED CHEF INC    TTCF    17.81%
  • APPHARVEST INC        APPH    16.71%
  • STRIDE INC        LRN    13.48%
  • OLLIES BARGAIN OUT    OLLI    12.52%
  • FRESHPET  INC        FRPT    12.50%
  • CELSIUS HOLDINGS I    CELH    12.24%
  • SPROUTS FMRS MKT I    SFM    11.80%

Short Interest is the percentage of a stocks' outstanding shares being sold short, which is utilized as a gauge for stock price sentiment. When short interest increases, this is generally considered a negative "bear" market indicator, whereas when short interest decreases, this is generally considered a positive "bull" market indicator. 

Disclaimer: The Short Interest Indicator is produced by Tidal Markets, in partnership with Benzinga Insights. The data represented is exclusive to short interest data amalgamated daily by Tidal Markets LLC and its underlying proprietary sources. The information contained herein should not be compared to, contrasted, or evaluated against other short interest data providers. ANY INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR IMPLY INVESTMENT ADVICE  

