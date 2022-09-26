Short Interest Sector Focus: Healthcare Sector

As of the close of business on Friday, 9/23, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Healthcare Sector.

The average short interest for stocks within the Healthcare sector stands at 3.54%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.

COHBAR INC CWBR 48.30%

48.30% CUTERA INC CUTR 33.94%

33.94% CASSAVA SCIENCES I SAVA 31.61%

31.61% AVIDITY BIOSCIENCE RNA 27.06%

27.06% SENSEONICS HOLDING SENS 24.60%

24.60% CLOVIS ONCOLOGY IN CLVS 22.64%

22.64% EXAGEN INC XGN 22.46%

22.46% AVADEL PHARMACEUTI AVDL 22.37%

22.37% APYX MEDICAL CORPO APYX 22.03%

22.03% DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGI DVAX 21.97%

Short Interest is the percentage of a stocks' outstanding shares being sold short, which is utilized as a gauge for stock price sentiment. When short interest increases, this is generally considered a negative "bear" market indicator, whereas when short interest decreases, this is generally considered a positive "bull" market indicator.

Disclaimer: The Short Interest Indicator is produced by Tidal Markets, in partnership with Benzinga Insights. The data represented is exclusive to short interest data amalgamated daily by Tidal Markets LLC and its underlying proprietary sources. The information contained herein should not be compared to, contrasted, or evaluated against other short interest data providers. ANY INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR IMPLY INVESTMENT ADVICE