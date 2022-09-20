Short Interest Sector Focus: Consumer Cyclical Sector

As of the close of business on Monday, 9/19, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Consumer Cyclical Sector.

The average short interest for stocks within the Consumer Cyclical sector stands at 4.98%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.

BED BATH & BEYOND BBBY 58.70%

58.70% NATIONAL VISION HL EYE 29.48%

29.48% BLINK CHARGING CO BLNK 29.40%

29.40% WORKHORSE GROUP IN WKHS 28.73%

28.73% GAMESTOP CORP GME 27.16%

27.16% NIKOLA CORPORATION NKLA 25.78%

25.78% FISKER INC FSR 25.66%

25.66% BIG 5 SPORTING GOO BGFV 25.37%

25.37% WAYFAIR INC W 23.77%

23.77% GROWGENERATION COR GRWG 23.19%

Short Interest is the percentage of a stocks' outstanding shares being sold short, which is utilized as a gauge for stock price sentiment. When short interest increases, this is generally considered a negative "bear" market indicator, whereas when short interest decreases, this is generally considered a positive "bull" market indicator.

Disclaimer: The Short Interest Indicator is produced by Tidal Markets, in partnership with Benzinga Insights. The data represented is exclusive to short interest data amalgamated daily by Tidal Markets LLC and its underlying proprietary sources. The information contained herein should not be compared to, contrasted, or evaluated against other short interest data providers. ANY INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR IMPLY INVESTMENT ADVICE