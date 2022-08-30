ñol

Short Interest Sector Focus: Healthcare Sector

by Christopher Sappo, Benzinga Contributor
August 30, 2022 12:29 PM | 1 min read
As of the close of business on Monday, 8/29, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Healthcare Sector.

The average short interest for stocks within the Healthcare sector stands at 3.49%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.

 

  • NEOGEN CORP        NEOG    43.14%
  • CASSAVA SCIENCES I    SAVA    36.70%
  • MINERVA NEUROSCIEN    NERV    35.44%
  • CUTERA INC        CUTR    30.47%
  • INTERCEPT PHARMACE    ICPT    28.79%
  • AVADEL PHARMACEUTI    AVDL    26.25%
  • SENSEONICS HOLDING    SENS    24.17%
  • EXAGEN INC        XGN    24.14%
  • AVIDITY BIOSCIENCE    RNA    23.17%
  • APYX MEDICAL CORPO    APYX    22.45%

Short Interest is the percentage of a stocks' outstanding shares being sold short, which is utilized as a gauge for stock price sentiment. When short interest increases, this is generally considered a negative "bear" market indicator, whereas when short interest decreases, this is generally considered a positive "bull" market indicator. 

Disclaimer: The Short Interest Indicator is produced by Tidal Markets, in partnership with Benzinga Insights. The data represented is exclusive to short interest data amalgamated daily by Tidal Markets LLC and its underlying proprietary sources. The information contained herein should not be compared to, contrasted, or evaluated against other short interest data providers. ANY INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR IMPLY INVESTMENT ADVICE  

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

