As of the close of business on Monday, 8/29, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Healthcare Sector.

The average short interest for stocks within the Healthcare sector stands at 3.49%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.

NEOGEN CORP NEOG 43.14%

43.14% CASSAVA SCIENCES I SAVA 36.70%

36.70% MINERVA NEUROSCIEN NERV 35.44%

35.44% CUTERA INC CUTR 30.47%

30.47% INTERCEPT PHARMACE ICPT 28.79%

28.79% AVADEL PHARMACEUTI AVDL 26.25%

26.25% SENSEONICS HOLDING SENS 24.17%

24.17% EXAGEN INC XGN 24.14%

24.14% AVIDITY BIOSCIENCE RNA 23.17%

23.17% APYX MEDICAL CORPO APYX 22.45%

Short Interest is the percentage of a stocks' outstanding shares being sold short, which is utilized as a gauge for stock price sentiment. When short interest increases, this is generally considered a negative "bear" market indicator, whereas when short interest decreases, this is generally considered a positive "bull" market indicator.

Disclaimer: The Short Interest Indicator is produced by Tidal Markets, in partnership with Benzinga Insights. The data represented is exclusive to short interest data amalgamated daily by Tidal Markets LLC and its underlying proprietary sources. The information contained herein should not be compared to, contrasted, or evaluated against other short interest data providers. ANY INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR IMPLY INVESTMENT ADVICE